New broadband rules will make switching provider easier – Ofcom

Broadband customers will be able to switch suppliers more easily under new plans drawn up by Ofcom.

The regulator said customers were put off from switching between services, especially when changing from those operating on the Openreach network to other providers that use their own cables, including Virgin Media or CityFibre.

Around four in 10 households said they decided to stick with their current provider because of the perceived hassle of having to contact more than one operator.

A further one in four added they faced unwanted attempts to persuade them to stay from their supplier, according to research.

Ofcom said that as a result of the change in rules switching could be done in a single day and would no longer involve households liaising with both companies.

Current rules mean customers can already switch between providers on the Openreach copper network – including BT, Sky and TalkTalk – by only contacting the new service.

But the new rules mean others on their own network of cables – which are growing following the rollout of superfast broadband and include CityFibre, Virgin Media and Hyperoptic – will also be covered by the simpler process.

Providers will also have to compensate customers if things go wrong and they are left without a service for more than one working day.

Notice-period charges beyond the switch date will also be banned.

All broadband networks must sign up to the “One Touch Switch” process in place by April 2023 to give enough time for the companies to upgrade their systems effectively, Ofcom added.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s networks and communications group director, said: “Household finances are strained at the moment, so switching broadband provider could help keep your bills down.

“We’re making it as easy as possible for you to break up with your broadband provider and take advantage of the deals on offer.”