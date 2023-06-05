New car market records longest period of growth since 2015
The new car market has recorded its longest period of year-on-year growth since 2015, figures show.
Some 145,204 new cars were registered in May, up 16.7% from the same month last year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.
May was the 10th consecutive monthly rise, but registrations remain 21% down on the pre-coronavirus levels of 2019.
SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “After the difficult, Covid-constrained supply issues of the last few years, it’s good to see the new car market maintain its upward trend and the fact that growth is increasingly green growth is hugely encouraging.
“Transforming the market nationwide, however, and at an even greater pace means we must increase demand and help any reticent driver overcome any concerns about electric vehicles.
“This will require every stakeholder – industry, government, chargepoint operators and energy companies – to play their part, accelerating investment to drive decarbonisation.”
