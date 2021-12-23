Night Tube strikes to continue until summer 2022

Strikes by London Underground drivers in a row over Night Tube rotas will continue for the next six months, a trade union has announced.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members will stage overnight walkouts on the Central and Victoria lines from 8.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays until June 2022.

New rosters for the Night Tube are being imposed on drivers, according to the union.

They have ignored us, and that approach will have severe consequences

Strike action has been carried out since the Night Tube was restarted during the last weekend in November after being suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks have been held between the union and Transport for London but the row remains deadlocked.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “If London Underground and the Mayor (Sadiq Khan) thought this fight for progressive and family friendly working practices was going away they need to think again.

“Our members have been re-balloted and have delivered a solid mandate for action, ‎and it’s the failure of London Underground and Sadiq Khan to address the grievances at the heart of the dispute that leaves us no option but to confirm the programme of action today.

“RMT has repeatedly put forward cost neutral proposals that would repair the damage unleashed by deleting 200 driver posts and which would dig London Underground out of this mess.

“They have ignored us, and that approach will have severe consequences for Londoners in the New Year.

“We remain available for further talks.”

London Underground’s director of customer operations Nick Dent said: “We’re disappointed that the RMT is continuing to push for strike action that would cause unnecessary disruption at a time when our customers need us most.

“We urge the RMT to join us for talks so we can work together to resolve this dispute.”

TfL insists the changes do not involve any drivers losing their jobs, and mean they would be expected to work an average of up to four Night Tube weekends per year.