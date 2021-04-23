No 10 dodges ‘speculation’ on Cummings leak allegations

Downing Street has insisted it will not comment on “speculation” following reports Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings is being blamed for leaking the Prime Minister’s text messages.

An internal inquiry has been launched into how messages between the Prime Minister and billionaire Sir James Dyson were leaked to journalists, amid an ongoing row over lobbying in Whitehall.

Reports said Downing Street sources are pointing the finger at Mr Cummings, who quit as the Prime Minister’s senior adviser last year following a behind-the-scenes power struggle in No 10.

Prime Minister’s Questions (PA Wire)

Repeatedly quizzed about the reports during a Westminster briefing, a No 10 spokesman told reporters: “We have instructed the Cabinet Office to look into the Dyson leak.

“I am not going to comment on speculation and, of course, it is for the Cabinet Office to take that work forward, I am not going to pre-empt it.”

The Times, Daily Telegraph and Sun all reported comments from an insider naming former aide Mr Cummings, who is yet to respond to the accusations.

“Dominic is engaged in systematic leaking,” a source told The Times.

“We are disappointed about that.

“We are concerned about messages from private WhatsApp groups which have very limited circulation.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the “quarrelling” when asked about the reports during a campaign visit to Hartlepool.

“Now we’re getting arguments and quarrelling at the centre of government about who is leaking information about privileged access,” he told reporters.

“Boris Johnson is desperate to try to put this at arm’s length, but it’s obvious that he can’t.

“This is government by WhatsApp, they’re all at it.”