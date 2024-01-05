‘Not that difficult’ to get on property ladder, NatWest chief claims

It is not “that difficult” to get on the property ladder in the UK, the chairman of NatWest has claimed.

Sir Howard Davies, chairman of the major retail bank, said that prospective buyers had to save, and that was the “way it always used to be”.

It comes as property values were reported to have increased by 1.7% on average across 2023, with the average home valued £4,800 higher than at the end of 2022, according to Halifax house price index.

Average house prices rose by 1.1% month-on-month in December, the third monthly rise in a row.

The typical UK house price in December 2023 was £287,105, up from £282,305 in the same month a year earlier.

They will have to save more, but that is ... inherent in the change in the financial system as a result of the mistakes that were made in the last global financial crisis

Asked by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme when it would be easier for people in the UK to get on the property ladder, Sir Howard said: “I don’t think it is that difficult at the moment.”

Pressed about this claim, he added: “You have to save and that is the way it always used to be.”

The NatWest chairman said that the 2008 financial crisis had led to safeguarding against “dangers in very easy access to mortgage credit”.

He added: “I totally recognise that there are people who are finding it very difficult to start the process, they will have to save more, but that is, I think, inherent in the change in the financial system as a result of the mistakes that were made in the last global financial crisis.”