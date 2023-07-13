Ofcom investigating Virgin Media over customers’ difficulty in leaving

Ofcom has opened an investigation into Virgin Media following complaints from customers that the telecoms provider is making it difficult for them to cancel their contracts.

The regulator said it was concerned about the number of complaints it had received from Virgin Media customers who had tried to leave but said that the company had made it difficult for them.

Some struggled to get through to an agent on the phone, some found their call was dropped mid-way through or they were put on hold for long periods, and many said they had to make lengthy and repeated requests to cancel, as their initial instruction was not actioned.

Ofcom warned that being able to switch provider easily was an important part of a competitive market, particularly during the current cost-of-living crisis.

The investigation came as Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes wrote to the bosses of the major providers to call for immediate action on cheaper social tariffs for those claiming Universal Credit, Pension Credit and some other benefits.

Ms Dawes has urged providers who are yet to introduce a social tariff to do so “as soon as possible” and those firms that do offer them to step up their efforts to raise awareness.

Ofcom said it will publish take-up of social tariffs by provider for the first time in its annual pricing trends report, due later this year.

It will also publish the findings of its review of inflation-linked price rise terms by December.

Ms Dawes said: “Our rules are there to protect people and make sure consumers can take advantage of cheaper deals that are on offer. That’s particularly important at the moment as households look for ways to keep their bills down.

“We’re taking action today, on behalf of Virgin Media’s customers, to investigate whether the company is putting unnecessary barriers in the way of those who want to switch away.

“We’re also expecting more from the industry as a whole in helping to support customers through the cost-of-living crisis. That means no more excuses when it comes to offering and promoting social tariffs to eligible customers who could switch and save today.”

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing our customers with excellent service, supporting them with any issues and giving clear options should they wish to leave. Complaint rates relating to ‘difficulties leaving’ have halved over the past year, showing the progress we’re making, and we will keep working with Ofcom throughout its investigation, while making further improvements in how we handle customer complaints to provide a better overall experience.”