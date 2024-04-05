05 April 2024

ONS employees vote to strike in working-from-home dispute

By The Newsroom
05 April 2024

Employees at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have voted to strike in a dispute over workplace attendance.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) backed industrial action by around three to one in protest at being told to work from their office for two days a week after previously being allowed to work from home since the start of the lockdown.

The union said home and hybrid working has been successful since the start of the pandemic, adding that managers had reassured staff that these arrangements would remain in place.

Fran Heathcote, general secretary of PCS, said: “ONS bosses have seriously undermined the trust and goodwill of their staff by seeking to drive this policy through in such a heavy-handed way, heedless of the consequences.

“They now need to immediately pause implementation of the policy and talk to us about reaching a sensible resolution of this issue, which does not carelessly disadvantage staff.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Passengers jump into sea to escape ferry fire in Gulf of Thailand

world news

Killer whale calf stranded in Canadian lagoon will be airlifted out to be reunited with pod

world news

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills at least seven

world news