Payroll software halted by global IT outage, say businesses

Firms have reported payroll failures after software was impacted by a global IT outage.

The IT outage has resulted in queues and delays at airports, disruption to GP services and payment failures in some shops.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike is “actively working” to fix a “defect” in an update for Microsoft Windows users which sparked the outage.

Workers who are paid weekly could also be impacted by the outage, after businesses said their software for payroll was also affected.

Melanie Pizzey, chief executive officer and founder of the Global Payroll Association, said: “We’ve been contacted by numerous clients already today who have been unable to access their payroll software due to the Microsoft outage and others who have been urged to log out with immediate effect.

“Depending on the length of this outage, it could have very serious implications for businesses across the nation, particularly those who process payroll on a weekly basis.

“Furthermore, we could see a backlog with regard to processing payrolls for the coming month end which may delay employees from receiving their monthly wage.

“At best, it will require those managing payroll to work overtime to rectify the issue, but the good news is that it doesn’t seem to be a cyber attack.”

Some banking services have also been affected, with Barclays bank reporting that its digital investing platform was also suffering disruptions.

A spokesman for the bank said: “All Barclays services are operating as normal at this time other than our digital investing platform Smart Investor, where customers are currently unable to manage their account in the app, Online Banking or over the phone.”

Other payments services, banks and financial institutions sought to reassure customers that their systems were running without disruption.

Link, which runs the UK’s network of ATM cash machines, said its network is “working normally but enhanced monitoring is in place as a precaution.”