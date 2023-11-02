People affected by Storm Ciaran urged to check insurance terms and keep receipts

Households and businesses affected by damage caused by Storm Ciaran are being reminded to keep receipts and check the terms of their insurance policies.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) said that temporary emergency repairs at a reasonable cost should be paid by insurers, but people should make sure they keep all of their receipts.

Many home insurance policies and business policies cover flood and water damage, but it is important to check exclusions or excesses in the policy that may affect the cover, it said.

Strong winds and rain from Storm Ciaran have been battering parts of the UK, including the south of England and the Channel Islands.

Damage to properties in Jersey meant some people had to seek refuge in a hotel, with one woman describing to the PA news agency how hailstones “bigger than a golf ball” had broken her windows.

The storm has also forced hundreds of school closures and caused travel chaos, with commuters being urged to work from home if possible.

Flooding was expected in 73 areas, according to the Environment Agency, most of which are on the south coast of England. Many more alerts have also been put in place for possible flooding across England.

Flood damage caused to cars should be covered by comprehensive motor insurance, and Biba suggested that cars standing in water for any length of time should be checked as brakes or other components may be affected.

If a home has been made uninhabitable, the reasonable cost of alternative accommodation will usually be met, up to stated limits, by insurers, it said.

The exact terms and conditions of individual insurance policies will vary.

Furniture should be pulled away from walls to prevent further damage, and drying out a building can take months, so people should not be in a hurry to redecorate, Biba suggested.

People should contact their insurance company, broker or agent as soon as possible for advice on how to progress a claim, it added.

We urge people to keep a close eye on weather warnings from the Met Office and follow the advice of bodies such as the Environment Agency, devolved agencies, and ourselves

A flood insurance directory to help people living in flood-prone areas to find suitable cover has been created by Biba, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and the Flood Re scheme.

This can be found at www.biba.org.uk/find-insurance?find-insurance-type=41#filter&pageNumber=1.

The ABI advised that households should have contact details of their home insurer to hand, along with other emergency contact numbers for their utility providers and the local authority.

It also said people should keep a close eye on weather warnings, and follow relevant advice from the Met Office, the Environment Agency, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, Natural Resources Wales and the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

Gusts have left thousands of homes without power.

Laura Hughes, manager general insurance at the ABI, said: “Prevention is always better than cure, so we urge people to keep a close eye on weather warnings from the Met Office and follow the advice of bodies such as the Environment Agency, devolved agencies and ourselves.”

She continued: “It is not unusual for storms to occur in quick succession, and the priority for insurers is to help affected customers recover as quickly as possible.

“Insurers are dealing with claims following the recent Storm Babet, and will be ready to support any customers affected by Storm Ciaran. If you suffer damage to your property, contact your insurer as soon as you can for help and advice.”

Where possible, garden items that may easily be blown away should be stored inside or secured, the ABI said.

It said those suffering storm damage should contact their insurer as soon as possible. Most will have 24-hour emergency helplines.

It said people should speak to their insurer before arranging temporary emergency repairs, but if households need to arrange emergency repairs themselves they should tell their insurer and keep any receipts – as these will form part of their claim.

The association said people should not be in a rush to throw away damaged items, unless they are a danger to health, as these may be able to be repaired or restored. Insurers will be able to advise on this.

Commercial polices will cover damage to premises and stock. Business interruption cover (which may be included or purchased separately) will cover additional trading costs, such as hiring temporary alternative trading premises if necessary.

The ABI has further guidance on coping with storm damage at www.abi.org.uk/products-and-issues/topics-and-issues/flooding/storms.