error code: 1003
19 October 2021

Petrol prices close to record high

By The Newsroom
19 October 2021

Petrol prices have nearly reached the highest level recorded in the UK, according to Government figures.

The average price of a litre of petrol on Monday was 139.46p, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

That is the most expensive since March 2013 and less than 3p per litre below the record of 142.17p set in April 2012.

Prices have risen by more than 26p per litre in the past 12 months, adding £14 to the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car.

The RAC has attributed rising petrol prices to several factors, including the increase in the cost of oil, September’s switch to E10 petrol and the impact of VAT.

It does not believe the recent panic buying of fuel contributed to price increases.

Meanwhile the average price of a litre of diesel on Monday was 143.19p, up by more than 2.5p from a week earlier.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson reveals Queen has granted murdered MP David Amess’s dream of having Southend named a City

news

England ordered to play match behind closed doors after crowd trouble at Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley

football

Sir David Amess’s tragic widow makes emotional visit to church where Tory MP husband was killed

news