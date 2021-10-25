Petrol prices shoot up to record highs
Prices at the petrol pumps reached an all-time high on Sunday, while diesel is still a little short of its previous record, new data shows.
The average UK price of petrol hit 142.94p a litre on Sunday, beating the former record, set in April 2012, by 0.46p.
Meanwhile, diesel prices reached 146.5p a litre on Sunday, short of its all-time high of 147.93p.
AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Whether it’s down to oil producers, market speculators, Treasury taxes or struggling retailers trying to balance their margins, record pump prices must be saying to drivers with the means that it is time to make the switch to electric.
“As for poorer motorists, many of them now facing daily charges to drive in cities, there is no escape. It’s a return to cutting back on other consumer spending, perhaps even heating or food, to keep the car that gets them to work on the road.”
The data is calculated by Experian Catalist and provided to the RAC and AA.
Oil prices have soared since the beginning of the year from around 50 dollars per barrel in January to 85 dollars today.
RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams warned that if the oil price reaches as high as 100 dollars, the price of petrol could go up to as much as 150p a litre.
