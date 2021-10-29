29 October 2021

Pilots union names new general secretary

By The Newsroom
29 October 2021

A former British Airways pilot has been elected general secretary of the pilots union.

Captain Martin Chalk takes over the permanent leadership role at the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) after a three-month stint as acting leader.

He said: “The members, representatives and staff of Balpa still combine to ensure every flight is a safe flight, they unite to ensure every professional pilot works under an agreement which is fair and rewards the education, skill and experience required, and they together represent the very best of our profession to the world.

“I am humbled to be asked to join them and I pledge to work as hard as I can, not just to ensure every professional who can be a member, is a member, but is as proud to be a member as I am.”

The previous general secretary, Brian Strutton, stepped down at the end of July.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Friends star Matthew Perry to release ‘unflinchingly honest’ autobiography detailing addiction struggles

celebrity

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland defends dad against ‘abhorrent and threatening comments’ after fatal shooting

celebrity

Fishing rights row escalates as France detains British trawler near Le Havre

news