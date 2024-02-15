15 February 2024

Planned strikes by London Overground workers called off after improved pay offer

By The Newsroom
15 February 2024

Planned strikes next week by London Overground workers have been called off after a pay offer was improved, the RMT union announced.

RMT members working for Arriva Rail London on London Overground were due to take strike action on Monday and Tuesday.

They will now vote on the new offer next week.

The dispute is not over but we have made sufficient progress to suspend the action next week in order for our members to assess the new offer fully in a referendum

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Overground members working for Arriva Rail London have made progress through their determination to take strike action.

“The dispute is not over but we have made sufficient progress to suspend the action next week in order for our members to assess the new offer fully in a referendum.”

