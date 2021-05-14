Portugal ranked among best-value holiday destinations

Portugal has been rated one of the world’s best-value destinations by UK holidaymakers.

Some 89% of people believe the country offers “good value” to visitors, a poll commissioned by Post Office Travel Money indicated.

The figure was matched by Greece and mainland Spain, but no destination anywhere in the world received a higher score.

Big falls in many European and long-haul resorts spell good news - so choose carefully

A total of 1,517 people who have taken a foreign holiday in the past five years were questioned.

Portugal’s leading resort area, the Algarve, also emerged as the cheapest Eurozone destination for tourist staples.

This is due to average prices such as 62p for a cup of filter coffee in a bar or cafe, £3.97 for a 200ml bottle of sun cream from a supermarket, and £30.49 for a three-course meal for two with a bottle of house wine.

Portugal will be one of the most popular destinations for UK travellers in the coming weeks after it was put on the Government’s green list for travel.

People in England and Wales can return from the country without needing to self-isolate on their return.

Other destinations found to offer the lowest costs for tourist goods include Sunny Beach, Bulgaria; Marmaris, Turkey; Bali, Indonesia; and Cape Town, South Africa.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “People who are hoping to take an overseas holiday and have not decided on their destination should make sure they know the regulations that apply to countries they are considering at the time of booking.

“When budgeting for their holiday, they should include all the costs of travel abroad in their planning.

“This does not just mean comparing package prices or flight costs but also doing their homework to check how resort prices have changed since their last trip.

“Big falls in many European and long-haul resorts spell good news – so choose carefully.”