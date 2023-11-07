Post Office customers to be offered DPD and Evri parcel delivery options

The Post Office is offering customers the option of sending packages using DPD and Evri by buying parcel postage in its branches.

For the first time in its 360-year history, Post Office customers will be able to choose other parcel carriers over the counter in branches.

The new service will begin in selected branches in time for the peak Christmas delivery season.

The Post Office said the announcement marked its continued diversification as it evolved to become a one-stop hub for customers and a destination where they could access multiple delivery carriers all under one roof.

In chosen branches, Post Office customers would be able to walk up to a counter and choose to send their parcels with DPD or Evri, in addition to existing services.

Post Office chief executive Nick Read said: “We are fundamentally transforming Post Office by introducing new mails carriers for over-the-counter sales for the first time in our 360-year history.

“This expanded partnership with DPD and Evri shows how we are disrupting the mails market to offer greater choice for customers and more opportunities for postmasters as we build a Post Office fit for the future.”

Neill O’Sullivan, managing director of parcels and mails at Post Office, said: “Post Office is innovating to meet changing customer preferences and the increasingly competitive market. Our goal is to deliver unparalleled access to parcel services, addressing the needs of businesses and retail customers, both now and in the future.

“Our new buy-in-branch service reflects how Post Office has adapted as a business to ensure our customers now have access to multiple delivery carriers and services conveniently in their local Post Office.

“It’s very exciting to have major carriers DPD and Evri as our launch partners for this new service which will be rolled out across branches over the coming months.”