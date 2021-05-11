Pret a Manger to open stores in Tesco supermarkets

Pret a Manger is to start opening stores in Tesco supermarkets after its city centre cafes were hit by dwindling numbers of office workers.

The coffee and sandwich chain said it will open the first of four shops in June at Tesco’s Kensington supermarket.

It said it will open a further three stores in supermarkets later in the summer as part of its transformation plan designed to help it shrug off the impact of the pandemic.

Pret announced more than 3,000 job cuts last year after enforced closures and weak footfall, driven by lower numbers of commuters, heavily hit sales.

As the UK emerges from lockdown, this partnership with Tesco is one way in which we’re transforming our business model to adjust to a new way of living and working

The company has launched its first retail ranges, a coffee subscription service and expanded through delivery platforms in a bid to help trade recover.

It already sells its bake-at-home frozen croissants and granola in around 700 Tesco stores across the UK.

Pret said its new sites in Tesco stores will serve its coffee and teas as well as a variety of freshly prepared food.

Pano Christou, chief executive for the chain, said: “Last year, we set ourselves the challenge of bringing Pret to more people.

“Since then, we’ve launched and grown our Pret-at-Home range, bringing the joy of Pret to people’s homes across the country.

“Now we’re taking this further and bringing the experience of Pret to select Tesco stores, making it even easier for customers to enjoy our freshly made food and organic coffee as part of their regular Tesco shop.

“As the UK emerges from lockdown, this partnership with Tesco is one way in which we’re transforming our business model to adjust to a new way of living and working.”