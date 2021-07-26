Public transport hit by pingdemic

Public transport services are being hit by staff self-isolating.

Workers in the sector are among the vast number of people being pinged by the NHS coronavirus app.

Reduced timetables have been introduced on railways across England in an attempt to improve reliability after a recent spate of last-minute cancellations due to staff shortages.

Passengers are being advised to check their train is running before they leave home.

Thameslink and Southern has cut its weekday timetables on five routes “until further notice”, and warned that further changes could be required.

Avanti West Coast has reduced the frequency of its services between London Euston and Manchester, Birmingham and North Wales to “manage staff shortages and ensure a reliable service”.

A revised timetable with fewer services was also launched by London Northwestern Railway on Saturday.

ScotRail said a “very limited number of trains” are being cancelled due to staff shortages, but it has not amended its timetables.

Transport for London closed the Circle and Hammersmith and City lines over the weekend due to more than 300 members of staff self-isolating.

It said control rooms are “very vulnerable” as “taking a small number of staff out of the equation at short notice can close an entire line”.

Bus operator Arriva said a number of its staff have been told to self-isolate, but it pledged to do “everything we can to minimise service disruption for our customers”.

Airline easyJet said its flights are not being affected by the issue.