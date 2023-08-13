13 August 2023

Pubs to continue selling takeaway pints as Covid-era licensing rules retained

13 August 2023

Pubs in England and Wales will be allowed to continue selling takeaway pints after the Government decided to keep pandemic-era licensing rules.

Under the relaxed regulations, businesses were able to serve customers through hatches when they were forced to close in 2020 to restrict the spread of Covid.

The rules were due to expire in September but Rishi Sunak is said to have decided to enable them to continue, the Sun on Sunday reported.

A No 10 source told the paper the Prime Minister has “listened to the industry and heard them loud and clear”.

The move, which was aimed at helping the crippled hospitality sector boost sales during Covid, has already been extended twice.

It means pubs and bars will not need to make a separate application to local councils for the extra licence needed for off-site sales.

