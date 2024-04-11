11 April 2024

Rail strike suspended ahead of talks to resolve union recognition dispute

By The Newsroom
11 April 2024

A planned strike by rail workers at CrossCountry has been suspended after progress over a union recognition dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to walk out on Saturday.

The union said the company has agreed to hold talks in a bid to resolve the row.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “With our members prepared to take strike action this weekend, CrossCountry management has seen the need to sit down with RMT to find a long-term resolution to this impasse.

“We have agreed to suspend strike action and take up this opportunity.

“But our strike mandate remains in place, so we will name new strike dates if that becomes necessary.”

The dispute is separate to the long-running train drivers’ pay row at 16 train operators, including CrossCountry.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

UK will continue allowing arms exports to Israel – Cameron

news

Person comes forward to claim 1.3 billion dollar Powerball jackpot in Oregon

world news

Rescue operations under way as West Sussex river breaks its banks

news