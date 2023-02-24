A Caledonian Sleeper train at Edinburgh Waverley Station (Jane Barlow/PA)
24 February 2023

Rail union calls for Caledonian Sleeper to be taken into public ownership

By The Newsroom
24 February 2023

A leading rail workers’ union is calling on the Scottish Government to take the Caledonian Sleeper into public ownership.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it expects a decision next week on who will operate the service between Inverness and London from this summer.

It is currently operated by private company Serco.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have pressured the Scottish Government alongside politicians and others to do the right thing and take Caledonian Sleeper into public ownership.

“It is what our members on the service want and would be in the interests of the travelling public.”

