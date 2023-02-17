Shoppers on Buchanan Street in Glasgow city centre. Retailers saw sales improve last month amid demand for jewellery and furnishings (John Linton/PA)
17 February 2023

Retail sales unexpectedly rebound in January

By The Newsroom
17 February 2023

UK retailers recorded an unexpected rise in sales last month as online shops were boosted by demand for discounts, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retailer sales volumes increased by 0.5% in January, following a fall of 1.2% in December.

The rise was beyond the expectations of analysts, who had predicted a 0.2% decline for the month.

Retail sales volumes are, nevertheless, still 1.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels from February 2022.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “After December’s steep fall, retail sales picked up slightly in January, although the general trend remains one of decline.

“In the latest month, as prices continue to fall at the pumps, fuel sales have risen.

“Meanwhile, discounting helped boost sales for online retailers as well as jewellers, cosmetic stores and carpet and furnishing shops.

“However, after four months of consecutive growth, clothing store sales fell back sharply.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Still no evidence of a crime over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, say police

news

Nicola Sturgeon announces plan to resign, saying the ‘time is now’ to go

news

Police officer cleared of charges of raping woman and child

news