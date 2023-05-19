19 May 2023

Rich List 2023: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

By The Newsroom
19 May 2023

The billionaire Hinduja family have topped the Sunday Times Rich List for the second year in a row as their fortune jumped by more than £6 billion.

Gopi Hinduja and his family, which is behind the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group, were named as Britain’s richest just days after Mr Hinduja’s brother Sri died.

For the first time in 14 years the number of billionaires on the list fell, by six to 171.

But those who stayed in the billionaires’ club still saw their wealth grow, by close to £31 billion.

These are the 20 richest people and families in the UK, according to the Rich List: 

1. Gopi Hinduja and family – £35 billion

2. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £29.7 billion

3. Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £28.6 billion

4. David and Simon Reuben and family – £24.4 billion

5. Sir James Dyson and family – £23 billion

6. Lakshmi Mittal and family – £16 billion

7. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £14.5 billion

8. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £13.1 billion

9. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12 billion

10. Michael Platt – £11.5 billion

11. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.9 billion

12. Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.3 billion

13. Andy Currie – £9.2 billion

14. John Reece – £9.1 billion

15. Alex Gerko – £9.1 billion

16. Denise, John and Peter Coates and family – £8.8 billion

17. Anders Holch Povlsen £8.5 billion

18. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £8.4 billion

19. John Fredriksen and family – £8.3 billion

20. Mikhail Fridman – £8.2 billion

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

84-year-old climber rescued from mountain in Nepal while trying to set new record

world news

Harry and Meghan involved in 'near catastrophic' high-speed car chase in New York, says spokesman

world news

Death of four-year-old boy found in flat treated as murder

news