23 March 2022

Rishi Sunak cuts fuel duty by 5p per litre

By The Newsroom
23 March 2022

A 5p per litre cut in UK fuel duty has been announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The reduction will be implemented at 6pm on Wednesday and will last until March 2023.

Motorists have been hit by record pump prices after an increase in the cost of oil following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to supply fears.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 167.3p, while diesel was 179.7p.

This is an increase of 18.0p per litre for petrol and 27.0p for diesel over the past month.

Fuel duty has been frozen at 57.95p per litre for petrol and diesel since March 2011.

