Rishi Sunak promises lower immigration and tax cuts in Tory manifesto

Rishi Sunak has set out plans for a 2p national insurance cut in a multibillion-pound gamble to get the Tory General Election campaign back on track.
Launching the Conservative manifesto at the Silverstone motor racing circuit, the Prime Minister positioned himself as the heir to Margaret Thatcher with tax-cutting promises as he sought to overturn Labour’s poll lead which has remained stubbornly at around 20 points.
The Prime Minister said the Tories offered “lower immigration, lower taxes and protected pensions” as part of a “secure future”.
Sir Keir Starmer said the money was not there to pay for Mr Sunak’s pledges, warning it was a “recipe for five more years of chaos” under the Conservatives.
The Tories reduced employees’ national insurance from 10% to 8% at the March budget, following a similar cut in autumn 2023, at an annual cost of almost £10 billion by 2028/29.
The manifesto commits to a third 2p reduction as part of a drive to eliminate national insurance altogether to end the double taxation on workers, who are already liable for income tax.
The Tories also promised to abolish the main rate of self-employed national insurance entirely by the end of the Parliament.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox