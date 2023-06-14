Sainsbury’s cuts price of toilet paper as pulp costs fall

Sainsbury’s is cutting the price of its own-brand toilet paper by up to 11% in the latest sign that falling wholesale costs are feeding through to supermarket shelves.

The UK’s second biggest supermarket said it was able to drop the prices after the cost of pulp used to make the paper had fallen for the first time in two years.

Sainsbury’s move on toilet roll follows recent price reductions it and other retailers have made on items which have seen the sharpest inflation, such as milk, butter, bread, pasta and vegetable oil over the past year.

Rhian Bartlett, food commercial director at Sainsbury’s, said: “The rate of grocery price inflation remains at a record high, which is why we are continuing to lower prices wherever we can on the food and household products our customers buy most often.

“After more than two years of inflation on the price of pulp, we are now seeing a decline which is enabling us to pass savings directly on to our customers and reduce the price of our own brand toilet roll.

“In addition to food, we’re focused on battling inflation on high volume household products that we know customers buy day in day out.”

Soaring food prices saw UK inflation ease back far less than expected in April as Russia’s war in Ukraine continued to place pressure on commodity costs.

The Office for National Statistics said food inflation remained at 19.3%, down only slightly on March’s eye-watering 19.6% and remaining close to the highest rate for more than 45 years.

Consumers continue to face budget-breaking price rises on kitchen cupboard essentials such as olive oil, up 49% on a year ago, cheese, now 42% more expensive, and milk and baked beans, both up 39%.

The Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into high food and fuel prices, saying it will look at whether a “failure in competition” meant customers were overpaying.

Grocers have denied profiteering, with the British Retail Consortium saying stores are working to keep prices “as low as possible”.