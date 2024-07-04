Sales of no and low alcohol boom as football fans ’embrace moderation’

Sales of no and low alcohol – as well as pickles – have soared since the start of the Euros, suggesting fans are “embracing moderation”, according to supermarkets.

Ocado said sales of no and low alcohol spirits had increased by 20% since the start of the tournament while alcohol-free wines were up by 9%.

No and low alcohol beer and canned cocktail sales had also increased, by 7% and 6% respectively.

Meanwhile, sales of pickles were up by 24% since Kieran Trippier was spotted drinking pickle juice against Serbia in England’s opening game, the online grocer said.

The drink is thought to be able to help reduce muscle cramps, with Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz also seen drinking it during his Wimbledon victory over Novak Djokovic last year.

Ocado said sales of its Epicure original whole pickles and Brindisa Perello gherkins were up 26% and 52% respectively.

Ocado buyer Oscar Biggs said: “The increase in sales of our no and low drinks reflects a shift toward mindful consumption, with customers opting for more conscious choices while enjoying the football this summer.”

Tesco also said it was seeing its highest-ever sales of no and low alcohol beer and cider outside of Christmas – even beating Dry January.

Sales peaked on days when England played, showing football fans were moderating their consumption of alcohol, the UK’s biggest grocer suggested.

Tesco beer and cider category buying manager James Renshaw said: “While we know that plenty of people will enjoy getting together with family and friends for a drink this weekend, we have been surprised at how high demand for no and low alcohol beer and cider has been since the tournament started.

“Last week we recorded the highest sales for no and low beer and cider outside of Christmas, with demand even topping that for Dry January.

“It’s definitely been driven by football fans as the highest sales have come on the days that England play.”

Since the start of the tournament, Tesco has found that beer tastes have changed considerably since the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

During the 2006 World Cup, 80% of all beer and cider sold in the retail trade during the tournament was lager.

