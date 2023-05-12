12 May 2023

Sir James Dyson: Rishi Sunak’s science superpower ambition a ‘political slogan’

By The Newsroom
12 May 2023

Billionaire businessman Sir James Dyson has issued fresh criticism of Rishi Sunak’s Government, claiming that the Prime Minister’s pledge to turn the UK into a science and technology superpower is a “mere political slogan”.

In a letter to the Times, he also complains that he has still not met Mr Sunak despite being a major UK entrepreneur.

Sir James, whose company employs 3,500 people in the UK, said: “Ministers talk hubristically of Britain becoming a ‘science and technology superpower’ but their woeful policies diminish this to a mere political slogan.

“In the UK, Dyson now faces rocketing corporation tax (wiping out any tax credits for research and development)… and a crippling shortage of qualified engineers.”

It is not the first time the founder and chief engineer of Singapore-headquartered multinational technology company Dyson has criticised the Government.

Earlier this year, Sir James warned Mr Sunak that growth should not be seen as a “dirty word”, accusing the Government of a “short-sighted” approach to business.

Mr Sunak’s ambition of turning the UK into a science superpower post-Brexit has been central to his premiership, with the Prime Minister creating a new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

A Government spokesperson said: “The UK is open for business as an innovation nation.

“We boast the biggest tech sector in Europe, reaching a combined market value of £1 trillion in 2022, we have the lowest corporation tax rate in the G7, and we have world-leading strengths in science and R&D – backed by our £20 billion R&D target and introduction of policies like full-expensing.

“This will spur stronger growth, better jobs and bold new discoveries, bringing together the key technologies of tomorrow like quantum and AI, into a dedicated Department for Science, Innovation and Technology for the first time.”

