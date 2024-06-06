Statistics watchdog probes Sunak’s claim that economy is going ‘gangbusters’

The UK’s statistics watchdog is investigating Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s claim that the economy is “going gangbusters”.

Sir Robert Chote, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, will look into whether the Prime Minister took the phrase out of context, and whether it exaggerates the Conservative Party’s economic record.

Mr Sunak said in an interview with BBC Radio 4 in May: “The facts are the facts. You had, I think, the person from the Office for National Statistics talking about the economic growth that the country produced in the first quarter of the year.

“He said what he said about that and I think he used the term ‘gangbusters’, so I will leave it at that.”

The PM was quoting Grant Fitzner, the chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Mr Fitzner told journalists in May: “To paraphrase former Australian prime minister Paul Keating, you could say the economy is going gangbusters.”

But a spokesman for the ONS said: “We have clarified to any outlet or journalist that has approached us that [gangbusters] is not a word we would use to describe the UK economy.”

The comments came after ONS figures showed the economy had emerged from recession after official figures revealed growth in the first three months of 2024.

The ONS estimated that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.6% between January and March, meaning the economy recovered from a technical recession recorded in the final half of 2023.

Sir Robert, who is leading the investigation, previously ran the Office for Budget Responsibility, the Treasury’s independent forecaster.

The investigation could see the Conservative Party warned to stop using the term “gangbusters” in its election campaign.

It comes amid growing concerns over how politicians frame economic data during the General Election campaign.

On Wednesday, Labour said Mr Sunak was lying when he said in ITV’s televised debate with Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday that the party would put up taxes by £2,000 per household, and when he said the figure was based on calculations from the civil service.

It emerged the Treasury’s permanent secretary James Bowler said ministers had been told not to suggest civil servants produced the figure.

Before the debate, Sir Robert wrote to the main political parties to warn them about “ensuring the appropriate and transparent use of statistics”.