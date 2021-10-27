Sunak insists ‘our plan is working’ as he promises help with cost of living
Rishi Sunak promised to help families meet the rising cost of living as he painted a positive picture about the health of the economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
The Chancellor opened his Budget statement promising the “stronger economy of the future”.
He said the Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast a faster bounce back, with growth expected to be 6.5% this year rather than the 4% previously expected.
But he acknowledged rising inflation, blaming it on the global reopening of economies following the pandemic, and promised further action to address strained supply chains.
The Chancellor said: “Employment is up. Investment is growing. Public services are improving. The public finances are stabilising. And wages are rising.
“Today’s Budget delivers a stronger economy for the British people: stronger growth, with the UK recovering faster than our major competitors.
“Stronger public finances, with our debt under control. Stronger employment, with fewer people out of work and more people in work. Growth up, jobs up, and debt down: Let there be no doubt – our plan is working.”
But he said inflation in September was 3.1% “and is likely to rise further” – the OBR expects CPI to average 4% over the next year.
Mr Sunak promised “help for working families with the cost of living”.
