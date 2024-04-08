08 April 2024

Ted Baker: Locations of 15 stores set for closure

08 April 2024

Administrators for Ted Baker’s stricken UK retail business have announced plans to shut 15 shops.

Almost 250 jobs are set to be axed as a result of the closures and cuts to the fashion brand’s head office.

The administrators said 11 Ted Baker stores will be shut by April 19.

This will affect the following stores: Birmingham Bullring Bristol Bromley Cambridge Exeter Leeds Liverpool One London Bridge Milton Keynes Nottingham Oxford

The administrators also revealed four further stores will close after landlords served notice on the sites prior to the insolvency.

This will affect the following stores: Bicester London Brompton Road London Floral Street Manchester Trafford

These stores will shut “in the coming weeks” and result in another 100 job losses.

