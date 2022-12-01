01 December 2022

The full list of Joules shops that will close on Thursday

By The Newsroom
01 December 2022

Administrators for retailer Joules will close 19 stores with the loss of 133 jobs as they announced a rescue deal for the company.

Next and Joules founder Tom Joule will take over the business after it went into administration last month.

The full list of shops that will close on Thursday is below.

  • Carmarthen
  • Cheltenham
  • Chichester
  • Edinburgh
  • Exeter
  • Gateshead
  • Lyme Regis
  • Newbury
  • Northcote Road
  • Oxford
  • Peak Village
  • Peterborough
  • Reigate
  • Salcombe Fore Street
  • Sherborne
  • Southwold Little Joule
  • St Davids
  • Waterloo
  • Watford

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

There is no emergency – Pele’s daughter allays fears over Brazil great’s health

football

Royal aide quits after persistently asking black guest at Buckingham Palace event where she 'really came from'

world news

Prisoners could be held in police cells after surge in jail population

news