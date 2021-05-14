Thousands of pubs set to reopen next week

Around 45,000 pubs will reopen next week when lockdown restrictions are further eased, serving more than three million pints, it has been estimated.

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) welcomed hospitality venues being allowed to reopen for service indoors from Monday, but said they will still face heavy restrictions such as social distancing and table service only.

The BBPA said it believes around 2,000 pubs – 5% of the total – will remain closed despite indoor reopening.

The trade body predicted that beer sales for Monday will be 65%, or 1.6 million pints, lower than a normal Monday pre-pandemic, which it warned is below the break-even point for most pubs.

The Government has been urged to commit to lifting all restrictions as planned on June 21, including removal of social distancing and allowing bar service to resume.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “After some questionable weather during the last week or so, we know Brits are looking forward to being back inside the pub once more.

“Our pubs have been preparing for this Monday over the last couple of months. We expect 45,000 pubs to open across the UK and three million pints to be served on Monday alone.

“However, that is 1.6 million pints less than what they would have sold on a typical Monday before the pandemic. This is because 2,000 pubs will still remain closed and pubs that do open are limited in their sales by table service and no standing drinking.

“This is by no means the end of the crisis for our sector. We need pubs fully reopened without any restrictions at all on June 21 if they are to survive and trade viably.”