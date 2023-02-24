Timeline of strikes due to hit Britain over next few weeks

Industrial action in different sectors will continue to cause disruption across the UK in the coming weeks.

Services from health to education to transport are set to be hit by walkouts this month and beyond.

Here are some of the strikes planned:

– February 24

Contracted-out staff working for ISS on the Docklands Light Railway will stage a 48-hour strike, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has said.

– February 28

National Education Union (NEU) strike action in England and Wales is due to take place on February 28, March 1 and 2 – but the union has suggested these could be paused if “real progress” is made in negotiations over pay.

NEU members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber regions in England are due to strike.

Teachers from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will start a fresh wave of strikes.

More than 350 Amazon workers at the West Midland fulfilment centre in Coventry will walk out, the GMB union has said.

The University and College Union (UCU) has paused a further seven days of strikes, which were due to start from February 21, after “real progress” was made in talks with employers over pay, conditions and pensions.

– March 1

Teachers from the NEU in the East Midlands, West Midlands and Eastern regions in England will strike.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called off a 48-hour strike by members at 128 NHS employers in England that was due to start at 6am on March 1 after the Government agreed to enter pay talks.

Teachers from the EIS will strike.

– March 2

Teachers from the NEU in the London, South East and South West regions in England will strike and members of the NEU Cymru are also due to walk out in schools across Wales.

Amazon workers in Coventry who are members of the GMB union are to strike again.

– March 6

Ambulance workers will strike in a dispute over pay and staffing, after GMB said more than 10,000 of its members, including paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff, will walk out.

Unite members employed by different ambulance trusts will be striking in the West Midlands; the North East; the East Midlands; the North West and Wales.

Driving test examiners will take the first of 10 days of strike action across England, Scotland and Wales, with more than 1,600 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) employed by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency set to take rolling days of industrial action from March 6 to 28.

Unite members within the Welsh Ambulance Service are to strike.

– March 7

EIS members will take targeted strike action in Glasgow Southside, Dunfermline, Perthshire North, the part of Clydebank and Milngavie constituency that lies within the East Dunbartonshire Council area and Mid Galloway & Wigtown West from March 7 to 9 in a dispute over pay.

– March 8

Unison health workers in England, including, healthcare assistants, cleaners and porters, will strike on March 8.

Unison members working for ambulance services in London, Yorkshire, the North East, North West and South West will also walk out.

– March 10

Welsh ambulance workers who are members of Unite to strike again.

– March 13

Teachers from the EIS will begin a rolling programme of strikes for 20 days from March 13 until April 21.

Junior doctors in England will strike for three days from March 13 in a dispute over pay, the British Medical Association announced.

Amazon workers in Coventry are to take further industrial action for one week from March 13 to 17.

– March 15

Some 100,000 members of the PCS union, and London Underground workers in Aslef will strike on Budget day in separate disputes.

Teachers from the NEU in England and Wales are due to stage the final two days of walkouts.

– March 16

RMT members will take nationwide strike action across the railways in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Teachers from the NEU in England and Wales will strike in a final day of walkouts.

– March 18

Members of the RMT union at train operators strike again.

– March 20

GMB and Unite ambulance workers will strike in a dispute over pay and staffing.

– March 30

RMT members walk out.

– April 1

RMT members strike again.