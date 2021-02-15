Travel and tourism suffers worst employment hit

Falls in travel and tourism employment during the coronavirus pandemic outweighed increases in other industries, new figures show (Steve Parsons/PA)
Falls in travel and tourism employment during the coronavirus pandemic outweighed increases in other industries, new figures show (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
11:22am, Mon 15 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Falls in travel and tourism employment during the coronavirus pandemic outweigh increases in other industries, new figures show.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows the number of people employed in travel and tourism in the UK was 0.6% lower between April and June 2020 than during the same period in 2019.

Over the same timescale, employment across all other industries rose by 0.2%.

Tourists on a near empty top deck on the London Big Bus open-top tour (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Between July and September, travel and tourism employment declined by 0.8% year-on-year, whereas other industries experienced a growth of 0.1%.

Sectors categorised as travel and tourism include passenger transport, restaurants, travel agents, museums and sports facilities.

These have also been hit hard during the virus crisis by a collapse in demand and the imposition of Government restrictions.

Sign up to our newsletter

Health

Coronavirus

Employment

PA