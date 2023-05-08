09 May 2023

Travelodge announces plans to recruit 400 new staff over summer

By The Newsroom
09 May 2023

Travelodge has announced plans to recruit 400 new staff over the summer at its hotels and head office.

The company said a mixture of full-time and part-time jobs and flexible hours were available, adding they were ideal for parents and students.

Jobs include managers, bar and cleaning staff and receptionists.

Katharine Gourley, Travelodge’s director of people operations, said: “We offer parents flexible working hours to help them work around the school run, so they can raise their family and have a job that allows them to develop a career when the time is right for them.

“Students can work in a Travelodge whilst studying at university and then transfer to a different hotel when they return home in the holidays.”

