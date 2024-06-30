30 June 2024

Travelodge seeks to recruit more than 300 new staff

By The Newsroom
30 June 2024

Hotel giant Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill more than 300 jobs across its business.

The company, which operates more than 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, employing some 13,000 people, is looking to hire full- and part-time employees.

We are looking for enthusiastic people that have a passion and determination to deliver excellent customer service

The jobs include hotel managers, bar staff, cleaners and receptionists as well as head office roles such as sales and customer services.

Hotel giant Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill more than 300 jobs across its business (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news