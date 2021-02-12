Two BiFab yards bought out of administration

Two of the three BiFab yards have been bought out of administration.

Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab), which has yards in Burntisland and Methil in Fife and one on the Isle of Lewis, went into administration at the end of last year after Scottish Government ministers ruled out nationalising the company.

Harland & Wolff (Methil) Limited, a subsidiary of InfraStrata Plc, has now taken on the Methil and Lewis sites in an £850,000 deal.

BiFab entered administration in December, two years after a deal in which Canadian firm DF Barnes acquired the business for just £4.

BiFab yard (PA Archive)

The Scottish Government, which became a minority shareholder in BiFab, went on to invest £37 million in it.

Gavin Park, restructuring director at administrators Deloitte, said: “We are pleased to have agreed a sale of the business and the majority of the assets of BiFab to InfraStrata.

“This includes the transfer of all employees and licenses to occupy sites in Methil and on the Isle of Lewis. We wish them every success in the future.”

Scottish Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This is a welcome development for the future of the workforce. The Scottish Government’s priority has been to support BiFab’s workers and I welcome the announcement that a buyer has been found.

“The workforce has an important role to play in the future of manufacturing in Scotland and I look forward to working with the new owner as it forges a new future for the company.

“This is welcome news for the local communities in Fife and the Western Isles.

“The Scottish Government will also engage with Forth Ports, the owner of the Burntisland yard, to help secure the best possible outcome for that yard.”

Trade unions welcomed the deal, but called for more support for the offshore wind sector – in which the BiFab yards had previously been involved.

Unite Scotland secretary Pat Rafferty and GMB Scotland secretary Gary Smith said: “We have always believed that the BiFab yards, and indeed yards and ports all over Scotland, are uniquely placed to capture the benefits of the offshore wind sector.

“However, the story so far has been one of government failure – thousands of jobs and billions of pounds have been outsourced around the world when Scottish communities should have been benefitting from these contracts.

“Now the Scottish and UK governments have been given a reprieve and they need to step up and support the new ownership.”

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “We will continue to press for a solution for the Burntisland yard which is not included in this deal.

“This is just the start of our battle for a plan for jobs in manufacturing and renewables in Scotland.”