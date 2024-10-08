Uber boss says EVs are ‘just plain better’ amid firm’s transition drive

Uber’s chief executive has claimed electric vehicles (EVs) are “just plain better” as the firm unveiled plans to further drive its green transition.

Speaking at Uber’s annual green event at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday, Dara Khosrowshahi said that the ride-hailing app giant is doubling down on accelerating to be fully electric in the UK despite the global drop in EV demand.

Mr Khosrowshahi also said that while EVs have become a political wedge issue as hundreds of countries go to the polls this year, “better is better”.

It comes as the company unveils new initiatives and products aimed at delivering its plans for more electric cars in the UK.

Traditional car makers are slashing prices and pushing back many of their EV goals, but the number of EV sales continues to rise, and at Uber, EVs are really taking off

To increase demand, the firm is introducing a new feature that will allow passengers to request an EV as standard and plans to reward the rider who saves the most emissions with free Uber rides for a decade.

At the event on Tuesday, Mr Khosrowshahi outlined how Uber has seen the number of EVs on its platform increase from 10,000 four years ago to 182,000 globally, with half a billion zero emissions trips completed and green rides now available in 32 countries.

Almost 30% of all Uber miles are now electric in London as Uber drivers adopt EVs five times faster than the average motorist, he said.

“When you hear someone talk about leading the way with EVs, you might be thinking, ‘Wait a minute, is the momentum around EVs slowing down?'” Mr Khosrowshahi said.

“And to some extent, you would be right, but that’s just not the whole story.

“Traditional car makers are slashing prices and pushing back many of their EV goals, but the number of EV sales continues to rise, and at Uber, EVs are really taking off.”

Mr Khosrowshahi said this is down to the company making it easy for drivers and riders to try electric vehicles, through test drives, events, rental partnerships, lots of purchase discounts and the app’s “Uber green” option for riders.

He claimed drivers say they get more tips, never have to pay gas again and have lower maintenance costs, while riders get a smoother, quieter ride that is better for the planet and cities see lower emissions.

But in a year where a huge number of countries have been going to the polls, he said: “EVs, like many things, have become a politically charged issue. How you vote often determines how you feel about EVs.

“Here at Uber we see people from across the political spectrum, everywhere we operate, choosing EVs because they’re just plain better and no matter what your political beliefs, better is better.

“So at a time when people are backing away from an all electric future. Uber is charging ahead now.”

Mr Khosrowshahi said Uber “can’t do this alone”, calling on policymakers and other businesses to do their part.

“We need more affordable EVs. We need stronger EV mandates. We need incentives for people who are driving the most, and we want to make sure that chargers are available in every community, not just the wealthiest,” he said.

“So we all need to step up.”

Elsewhere, the team spoke about three main barriers drivers face to switching to an EV – upfront costs, charging anxieties and confusing information.

Sachin Kansal, vice president of product management, told the event: “At Uber, it is our goal to make it effortless to go electric so we need to help all along the way.”

The team went on to present a host of tools to support drivers, including an EV mentor programme among drivers and an AI assistant on the app to help drivers navigate which car to buy.

For UK drivers, Uber has partnered with energy firm Octopus and Chinese technology firm BYD to give out 1,000 free home chargers and the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff to cut the costs of charging.

Octopus Energy and BYD will co-fund the bespoke charging bundle for 1,000 Uber drivers, with the chargers worth nearly £1,000 each, Uber said.

The drivers will also be offered 8% off public charging with Octopus’ Electroverse network.

Elsewhere, the firm said it now has enough EV drivers on the platform to make it an EV-only option in more than 40 cities globally with riders able to choose an EV for about the same price as UberX.

In terms of Uber Eats, customers will be able to order seasonal produce and fresh goods directly from local farmers markets, starting in New York City and Los Angeles on Tuesday, and the firm is launching a green packaging marketplace for Uber Eats restaurants around the world.

But Mr Khosrowshahi said there is “much more to do”, adding: “Climate is a team sport and we all must double down on this work together.”