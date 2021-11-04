04 November 2021

UK car industry suffers worst October in 30 years

By The Newsroom
04 November 2021

The car industry suffered its worst October performance since 1991, figures show.

Just 106,265 new cars were registered in the UK last month, representing a 24.6% fall compared with October 2020, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

This made it the fourth consecutive month with a year-on-year decline.

The SMMT revised down its forecast for how many new cars will be registered in the UK this year by 8.8% in light of ongoing supply chain issues and the deteriorating economic outlook.

This would see 2021 finish 1.9% up on last year, but more than a quarter down on the pre-pandemic total of 2.3 million in 2019.

The market for plug-in vehicles continues to buck the trend.

Registrations of battery electric vehicles increased by 73.1% in October, while demand for plug-in hybrids increased by 7.5%.

Plug-in vehicles now account for 16.6% of new car registrations this year.

