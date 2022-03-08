UK to phase out import of Russian oil by end of 2022 in further invasion sanction
By The Newsroom
The UK will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of the year, the Business Secretary has announced.
The move announced by Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to be matched by US President Joe Biden as the West looks to tighten the squeeze on the Russian economy following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the Business Secretary said: “This transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports – which make up 8% of UK demand.”
He urged businesses to “use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected”.
