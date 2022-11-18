UK’s ‘long, unpleasant journey’ made worse by ‘economic own goals’, IFS says
Britain faces a “long, hard, unpleasant journey” that has been made worse by a “series of economic own goals”, economists have warned as Jeremy Hunt defended hiking taxes.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned on Friday that the biggest drop in living standards will “hit everyone” but that “Middle England is set for a shock” as the Chancellor increases taxes as wages fall.
The economic think tank’s director Paul Johnson warned that the drop in living standards forecast is the “biggest fall in living memory” and comes “off the back of very poor income growth for many years”.
“This will hit everyone. But perhaps it will be those on middling sorts of incomes who feel the biggest hit.
“They won’t benefit from the targeted support to those on means-tested benefits. Their wages are falling and their taxes are rising. Middle England is set for a shock,” he said.
Mr Johnson said the Government is “reaping the costs of a long-term failure to grow the economy”, the effects of an ageing population and high levels of borrowing in the past.
But the autumn statement also comes after Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget caused economic turmoil.
Mr Johnson said: “The truth is we just got a lot poorer. We are in for a long, hard, unpleasant journey; a journey that has been made more arduous than it might have been by a series of economic own goals. Mr Hunt appears to have recognised this.
“After years of cakeism, his colleagues, the opposition, and we the voters need to take that fact on board too.”
