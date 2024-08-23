Union advises college lecturers to accept ‘hard-won’ improved pay offer

A college lecturers’ union has advised its members to accept an improved pay offer from colleges, raising hopes a “long and painful campaign” of industrial action may soon be coming to an end.

The Educational Institute of Scotland’s Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) said the proposed pay rise of 4.14% in 2025/26 represented a “significant increase” on the previous offer of 3%.

It added that the offer would also “compel” colleges to repay money that had been withheld from lecturers who took action short of a strike (ASOS) during the long-running dispute.

The improved offer was made possible by £4.5 million of additional funding from the Scottish Government.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “We will open an indicative ballot of our EIS-FELA members today, reflecting the EIS-FELA Executive’s decision to recommend that members accept this improved offer.

“This has been a long and painful campaign, with EIS-FELA members forced to engage in a long-running programme of industrial action to secure a fair pay offer from college employers and assurance that this will not come at the cost of jobs.

“The gains which have been achieved in this offer have been hard-won, and it is of great credit to our members that they have taken this stand and fought hard to secure this improved offer from colleges.”

She added: “It will now be for EIS-FELA members to decide whether to accept the offer and bring this dispute and campaign of industrial action to an end.”

The union said strike action planned for the week beginning August 26 was now suspended, but that the programme of ASOS remains in place pending the result of the indicative ballot.

College Employers Scotland (CES), which represents colleges as employers, said the proposed rise would “cement” Scottish college lecturers as having the best pay and conditions in their profession in the UK.

It called on the union to cancel all industrial action while its members are balloted on the offer.

CES Director Gavin Donoghue said: “It is hoped this improved pay offer to EIS-FELA will mean an end to this long-running pay dispute, and prevent any further disruption to staff and students at the start of the new academic year.

“Given the financial pressure colleges are under, it has only been possible to improve the pay offer because ministers have agreed to the employers’ request that additional funding of £4.5 million be made available from 2025/26.

“We urge EIS-FELA members to accept this substantial pay offer if it is put to them in a formal ballot. This would allow colleges to get back to providing the world-class educational experience our students deserve.

“Employers have also requested the trade union cancel all industrial action while the pay ballot takes place, so that students do not continue to suffer any further disruption to their learning.”

The proposed rise, which comes on top of a £5,000 pay increase across the three preceding academic years, would see lecturers receive starting salaries of nearly £42,000, and more experienced lecturers receiving more than £50,000

EIS-FELA, which is Scotland’s largest education union, had planned six days of strike action in August.

Walk-outs planned for August 20-22 were suspended after CES announced it would be making an improved offer, and the remaining strike days have now also been called off.

Higher and Further Education secretary Graeme Dey said the offer was “a hugely welcome development and comes after significant efforts on both sides to break the impasse and find a resolution to this dispute”.

He added: “This agreement would represent a strong package for college staff, despite the pressures on public finances, and I would hope that union members will accept this deal.”