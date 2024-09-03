Union recommends teachers accept ‘significantly improved’ pay offer

A teaching union has recommended that members accept the latest “significantly improved” pay offer from councils.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said the 4.27% offer crucially marks a “first step in the restoration of teachers’ pay to the equivalent of pre-austerity levels”.

Teachers in June rejected the initial offer from councils which would have seen a 2% uplift from August this year and a further increase of 1% from May of next year.

The latest offer from Cosla is for a 4.27% increase at all pay points effective from August 1 this year, and covering the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) pay year from August 2024 to July 2025.

It said the offer was at the “absolute limit of affordability” in the “extremely challenging financial context”.

The EIS, which represents 80% of Scotland’s teachers, said that a consultative ballot will open on Wednesday with a recommendation that members accept the offer.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “The collective view of the salaries committee is that the current offer proposes a pay increase for teachers that is above both CPI and RPI rates of inflation and, crucially, marks a first step in the restoration of teachers’ pay to the equivalent of pre-austerity levels.

“The offer is also undifferentiated, offering a 4.27% pay increase for teachers at all grades and at all scale points. It is for all of these reasons that the EIS has agreed to recommend acceptance of the offer.”

She added: “The EIS salaries committee is very clear that, while their view is that this is the best offer that can be achieved through negotiation and that members should vote to accept, it is ultimately for Scotland’s teachers to decide.

“I would urge every EIS member eligible to vote to use their vote in this ballot, and to make their views heard before the ballot closes next week.”

The EIS will also outline its position on the offer at a meeting of the teachers’ panel of the SNCT on Wednesday.

Katie Hagmann, Cosla resources spokeswoman, earlier said: “Following a meeting of council leaders on Friday August 30, Cosla has made a significantly improved formal pay offer for teaching staff to the SNCT teachers’ panel.

“The offer is for a 4.27% increase at all pay points effective from August 1 2024, and covering the SNCT pay year 2024-25 (August 2024 until July 2025).

“This offer is at the absolute limit of affordability in the extremely challenging financial context, fully utilising all the funding local authorities have at their disposal and incorporating additional funding from the Scottish Government.”

She said that Cosla has listened carefully to the teachers’ panel, and has made a credible offer which meets trade union partners’ requests for an offer which is undifferentiated – with a uniform 4.27% uplift at all pay points, that is above inflation and that does not propose any changes to terms and conditions.

Ms Hagmann added: “We hope that the teachers’ panel will provide their respective members with the opportunity to consider this credible offer, which reflects the high value leaders place on Scotland’s teachers and their vital work educating and supporting our children and young people.”

Teaching union NASUWT said the offer will be discussed at a meeting of the SNCT teachers’ panel on Wednesday.

The union said it is seeking members’ views on the offer.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I am pleased that the EIS is recommending acceptance of this offer, which will ensure that Scotland’s classroom teachers continue to be the best paid in the UK.

“The Scottish Government has been clear that our teaching workforce deserves a pay package that recognises the vital work they do in supporting children and young people across the country – which is why we have provided an additional £29 million to make this offer possible.”