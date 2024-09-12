Venues to face fines for failing to adopt Martyn’s Law measures

Venues could face fines of up to £18 million if they flout rules to protect visitors and staff from terror attacks under Martyn’s Law.

The plans, part of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill and named after victim Martyn Hett, were introduced to Parliament on Thursday seven years after the Manchester Arena bombing in the wake of rows over years of delays.

The move – which will see the legislation debated and voted on by MPs and peers – means the country is “one step closer to making public spaces safer”, Mr Hett’s mother Figen Murray, who campaigned for the changes, said.

Ms Murray’s 29-year-old son was one of 22 people murdered in the suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Under the proposals, all UK venues and events with a capacity of more than 200 people will be required to take steps to prepare for and protect against an attack on their premises.

They will have a duty to report to regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA), bring in a string of safety procedures to meet the requirements and face checks to make sure they are following the rules.

Changes could range from simple security measures such as locking doors, closing shutters and identifying safe escape routes.

But big venues will also need to appoint a senior staff member responsible for making sure the premises is meeting its legal requirements.

These larger venues will also be tasked with identifying how they could be vulnerable to an attack, taking steps to reduce these risks and documenting what measures they are taking.

It is estimated the changes could affect 155,000 smaller businesses with venue capacity of between 200 and 799 people, at an average anticipated cost of £330 a year.

Around 24,000 larger venues, with capacity of 800 and above, could be subject to the laws and face average costs of around £5,000 a year as a result.

Sanctions for failing to follow the rules could initially include being issued with warnings such as compliance notices where they will be ordered to change or improve procedures.

But this could escalate to penalties including a maximum fine of £10,000 for smaller businesses and up to £18 million for larger venues for serious breaches.

Big venues could also face restrictions on holding events while concerns about their security procedures are addressed.

While the proposed laws will not apply to venues with a capacity of less than 200, business owners can choose voluntarily to adopt measures and follow guidance.

It is not yet known when the rules could come into force, if voted through by Parliament, but Government officials anticipate it could take between one and two years for the Bill to become law and measures to be implemented.

Ms Murray said: “I want to thank everyone who has played a part in getting the Bill to this stage, and especially the Prime Minister, who gave me his word that he would act quickly to introduce Martyn’s Law.

“He said he would act quickly and he has.

“Today means we are one step closer to making public spaces safer for everyone.

“It is also hugely important for my family that Martyn’s Law will be on the statute book ahead of the next anniversary of Martyn’s death.”

After walking 200 miles from Manchester to Downing Street earlier this year to promote her cause, Ms Murray said she felt “let down” and “misled” when then-prime minister Rishi Sunak promised her he would introduce the legislation before the parliamentary summer break.

But later the same day he called the general election, leading to Parliament being dissolved before Martyn’s Law could be enacted.

Labour vowed in its manifesto to bring in the laws and confirmed its intention in the King’s Speech to Parliament in July.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the legislation had been “a long time coming” as she paid tribute to Ms Murray’s tireless campaigning.

She added: “This legislation will strengthen public safety, help protect staff and the public from terrorism and ensure we learn the lessons from the terrible Manchester Arena attack and the inquiry that followed.

“It is important we now take this forward through Parliament in Martyn’s memory and to help keep people safe.”

It is important that as the law comes into force we continue to listen to security experts and ensure the threshold is set to protect as many people and public venues as possible

Brendan Cox, co-founder of group Survivors Against Terror, described the development as a “major breakthrough” in closing “security loopholes that put us all at risk”, adding: “Survivors of terror attacks aren’t looking for sympathy – they are looking for change that makes it less likely that others will endure what they have.”

Former counter-terrorism police chief Nick Aldworth welcomed the speed at which the new Government had acted on introducing the Bill to Parliament, calling it a “significant step”.

“It is important that as the law comes into force we continue to listen to security experts and ensure the threshold is set to protect as many people and public venues as possible,” he added.