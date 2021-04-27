Visit the library to do your banking: TSB launches new ‘pop-up’ services

TSB is launching more than 40 new “pop-up” services, appearing in locations such as libraries, town halls and community centres, across Britain.

The move follows previous announcements from the bank that 153 of its branches would be scheduled for closure in 2021.

The bank said the pop-ups will support customers with banking services such as making payments, getting help with products, and help with bereavements.

Some are being launched in April, with others to follow by the summer.

They will operate one day a week in local communities, based in third party locations such as libraries, town halls, community centres and business centres.

The pop-up service will support our customers in parts of the country where it takes longer to get to a branch

The pop-ups across England, Scotland and Wales are mainly based in locations where it would take customers more than 20 minutes to travel to their nearest TSB branch.

The bank is also taking part in the Community Access to Cash Pilot (CACP) schemes to help people access their money.

TSB’s director, branch banking, Carol Anderson said: “Although we’ve seen a significant rise in customers using digital banking, we know accessing banking services and cash remains important to many customers and we’re always looking for innovative and inclusive ways to help them.

“The pop-up service will support our customers in parts of the country where it takes longer to get to a branch. The pop-ups and future access to cash pilot will test demand for these types of services, giving us insight on what more we can do for customers in the future.”

Confirmed locations for TSB pop-up branches launching between April and the summer are Albrighton, Aboyne, Grantown on Spey, Blackburn, Bastwell, Canterbury, Alford, Ellesmere, Dalkeith, Glynneath, Huntly, Kilbirnie, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Liverpool Waterloo, Murton, Anstruther, Montrose, Long Sutton, Wick, Ramsey, Prestatyn, Skegness, Devizes, Johnstone, Chesterfield, Winslow, Netherfield, Blairgowrie, Burford, Aberdeen, St Machar, Alexandria, Dunmow, Nottingham Low Pavement, Manchester Irlam, Hawick, Edinburgh Corstorphine, Hayling Island, Penicuik, Holt, Bathgate, Aberdeen Mannofield, Hucclecote, Malton, and Bo’ness.