04 October 2024

West Ham owner says ‘rich people leaving’ the UK ahead of non-dom crackdown

By The Newsroom
04 October 2024

The chairman of West Ham United has said the Government’s proposed crackdown on non-doms “isn’t very nice”, as he cut the asking price of his London mansion by £10 million amid a tough prime property market.

David Sullivan, who is a majority shareholder of the football club, revealed he was selling the property at a loss.

The mansion, in London’s Marylebone, is currently up for sale with Knight Frank for £65 million, boasting 10 bedrooms and bathrooms, and features including a swimming pool, spa, cinema room, gym and wine cellar.

But Mr Sullivan said he bought it for £27 million in 2015, and spent nearly £50 million renovating it, which took the total spend to about £75 million.

Three or four of my friends have already gone to Monaco or Dubai

“I’m selling it at a loss now, but you have to be realistic,” he told Bloomberg.

“Interest rates are high — they’re coming down but not much. I also think what the Government is doing to the non-doms isn’t very nice, and a lot of rich people are leaving the country as a result of what they anticipate in the Budget.”

“Three or four of my friends have already gone to Monaco or Dubai,” he added.

Labour pledged in its election manifesto to crack down on so-called non-doms, meaning UK residents whose permanent home, or domicile, is outside of the UK for tax purposes.

Non-doms currently only have to pay tax on the money they earn in the UK.

The upcoming Budget statement could see the policy changed after Labour said it would remove “the outdated non-dom tax regime”, but reports have suggested that it could risk driving ultra-rich residents out of the country.

The Treasury said last week that it was “committed to addressing fairness in the tax system”, and that it would be replacing the system with a “new internationally competitive residence-based regime”.

Mr Sullivan bought a controlling stake in West Ham with fellow businessman David Gold in 2010.

He built a successful career with Mr Gold in the adult magazine publication business.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police marksman feared ‘one or many’ officers could be killed in Chris Kaba stop, murder trial told

news

GB News asks High Court to block Ofcom sanctions for alleged rules breach

news

Starmer pays back more than £6,000 after Taylor Swift tickets and wife's clothing gifts

news