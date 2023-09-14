14 September 2023

Wilko: Full list of stores closing on Thursday

By The Newsroom
14 September 2023

Wilko will shut a further 28 stores after the end of trading on Thursday as the collapsed retailer continues with the closure of all its stores.

The high street chain, which entered administration last month, started its first phase of closures by shutting 24 shops on Tuesday.

All of Wilko’s 400 shops will close by early October, according to administrators from PwC.

Earlier on Thursday, administrators confirmed rival discount chain The Range has snapped up Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property.

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday September 14:

Ashford, KentAvonmeads, BristolBanbury, OxfordshireBarrow-in-Furness, CumbriaBasildon, EssexBelle Vale, LiverpoolBurnley, LancashireClydebank, GlasgowCortonwood, BarnsleyDagenham, EssexDewsbury, West YorkshireEccles, Greater ManchesterFolkestone, KentGreat Yarmouth, NorfolkHammersmith, LondonHuddersfield, West YorkshireMorriston, SwanseaNew Malden, South-west LondonNorth Shields, Tyne and WearQueen Street, CardiffRhyl, WalesSouthampton West QuaySt Austell, CornwallStockport, Greater ManchesterTruro, CornwallUttoxeter, StaffordshireWalsallWoking, Surrey

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Meghan and Harry join crowds at Invictus Games after walking in holding hands

news

Foal fell to death at beauty spot after being spooked by people taking selfies

news

American researcher rescued from Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill

world news