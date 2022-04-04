04 April 2022

Will your local bus service benefit from extra funding?

By The Newsroom
The Government has announced which areas of England will receive funding to boost bus services.

Here is a list of the 31 successful applicants and how much they have been awarded under the latest round of the Bus Service Improvement Plan scheme:

Blackburn with Darwen and Lancashire: £34.2 million

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole: £8.9 million

Brighton and Hove: £27.9 million

Central Bedfordshire: £3.7 million

City of York: £17.4 million

Cornwall (including Isles of Scilly): £13.3 million

Derby City: £7 million

Derbyshire: £47 million

Devon: £14.1 million

East Sussex: £41.4 million

Greater Manchester: £94.8 million

Hertfordshire: £29.7 million

Kent: £35.1 million

Liverpool City Region: £12.3 million

Luton: £19.1 million

Norfolk: £49.6 million

North East and North of Tyne: £163.5 million

North East Lincolnshire: £4.7 million

Nottingham City: £11.4 million

Nottinghamshire: £18.7 million

Oxfordshire: £12.7 million

Portsmouth: £48.3 million

Reading: £26.3 million

Somerset: £11.9 million

Stoke-on-Trent: £31.7 million

Warrington: £16.2 million

West Berkshire: £2.6 million

West Midlands: £87.9 million

West of England and North Somerset: £105.5 million

West Sussex: £17.4 million

West Yorkshire: £70 million

