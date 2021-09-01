Wizz Air is to require pilots and cabin crew to be vaccinated by end of year

An airline is to require its flight crews to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:31pm, Wed 01 Sep 2021
An airline is to require its flight crews to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December.

Wizz Air which serves 11 UK airports, said it is implementing the policy for all pilots and cabin crew as part of its commitment to “protecting the health and safety of its passengers and crews”.

The Hungary-based carrier added that the measure will support “smooth and continued operations of its flights in the long term”.

Vaccines play a vital role

In “special cases”, staff will be permitted to take “regular” antigen or PCR tests rather than be vaccinated.

Wizz Air Group chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: “At Wizz Air, our number one priority is the health and safety of our passengers and employees.

“We have a responsibility to protect crew and passengers on board by mitigating the risks of Covid-19, and vaccines play a vital role in this.”

