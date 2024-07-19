Fire breaks out after protest at Dublin factory earmarked for asylum seekers

A fire has broken out at a disused factory in north Dublin following a protest over the site being earmarked to house asylum seekers.

Gardai said on Friday evening that it was responding to a public order incident at the scene.

A crowd of more than 1,000 people attended the protest at the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock which witnessed violent disorder this week.

A large crowd gathered at the scene where a number of speeches were delivered outside the factory.

The protest then moved to the Gardai station in Coolock before returning to the factory.

People carried signs that read “Irish Lives Matter” and “The Irish People”.

A number of motorists on the Malahide Road beeped their horns in support of the protest.

There was a significant Gardai presence at the event.

The protest was organised by a group called “Coolock Says No” protesting against government plans to use the former factory to house aslyum seekers.

Organisers said in advance that it would be a peaceful event.

After a number of the protesters dispersed, a fire broke out at the factory.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “Gardai are currently responding to a public order incident occurring at a premises on the Malahide Road, Coolock.

“A small fire which broke out at the same location a short time ago is being attended to by Dublin Fire Brigade.

“No injuries have been reported.

“A section of the Malahide Road, Coolock is currently closed in both directions.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route if travelling in this area.”

Earlier, Taoiseach Simon Harris warned that anyone who engages in “thuggery” and breaks the law while taking part in protests at Coolock will “face the full rigour of the law”.

Speaking in Donegal, he said: “In relation to protest, anybody in Ireland is legitimately entitled to protest, it is a key tenet of our democracy and it is something I would always support the right that people have to protest.

“But I have to say what we have seen in recent days has not been that.

“What we have seen in recent days has been an attempt by a relatively small number of people to engage in lawlessness, to engage in thuggery and to engage in criminal activity.

“That is why there have been several arrests, it is why more than 19 people appeared before the courts in recent days.

“It is why a number of people have now been charged with criminal offences.”

If you engage in lawlessness, if you cross the line and you engage in thuggery you will meet the full rigours of the law

Mr Harris added: “What I really won’t accept in any manner or means that when people engage in lawlessness, the first line of questioning being did the Gardai do their job?

“I am extremely proud of the job done by the men and women of An Garda Siochana.

“People who have put themselves in harm’s way while others threw bricks at them, lit fires, threw petrol bombs.

“I have a very clear understanding of the difference between protest and lawlessness, between protest and criminality.

“If you engage in protest you will be fully protected by the law.

“If you engage in lawlessness, if you cross the line and you engage in thuggery you will meet the full rigours of the law.”

The former Crown Paints factory witnessed violent disorder on Monday when Irish police came under sustained attack.

Fifteen people – 13 men and two women – appeared before a late-night sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday, charged with a range of public order offences.

Six others appeared in court on Tuesday.

A number of Garda cars were damaged during the disturbances and public order officers used incapacitant spray on protesters who threw missiles at them.

On Thursday evening, a separate fire broke out at the site.

Dublin Fire Brigade said two fire engines had attended the scene.